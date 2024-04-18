Retired Ghanaian boxer, Bukom Banku and former Ghanaian footballer Asamoah Gyan were spotted together at the sports initiative organized by Gyan, known as the All Regional Games.

The meeting took place at the Torch Relay event held at the Black Stars Square on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

As they crossed paths, Bukom Banku, known for his humour, decided to lighten the mood with some jokes, prompting Gyan to burst into laughter.

Gyan, seized the moment to capture a selfie video while Banku showered him with praise.

In his broken English, Bukom Banku introduced Gyan as the former captain of the Black Stars, noting his extensive experience in football.

Throughout Banku’s speech, Gyan cheered him on, thoroughly enjoying the appellation.

Banku then shifted the conversation to the upcoming tournament, stressing plans to tour all 16 regions of Ghana as part of the All Regional Games campaign, expressing his commitment to assisting with the tour.

“I am a star’ he is a star. He is the best solution for Ghana,” he quipped.

Banku called Gyan’s nickname, “Baby Jet,” prompting Gyan to leave a message for his fans.

In jest, Gyan echoed Banku’s slogan, “Banku Eba,” and the two shared a hearty laugh together.

Watch video below

Funny Face visits accident victims; begs his mother for forgiveness [Video]

Alan Kyerematen invites NPP to launch of Alliance for Revolutionary Change today