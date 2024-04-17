Comedian, Funny Face has visited victims of his recent accident at Kasoa in the Central region.

Ina video on social media, the actor was seen at the hospital with one of the victims.

From there, he went to visit the mother and her two children, who were equally victims of the accident that happened at Kakraba Junction in Kasoa.

Funny Face kneels down to beg his mother after Kasoa accident | credit: Kofi TV

Funny Face talks to one of the Kasoa accident victims at the hospital | credit: Kofi TV

In the latest video on his Instagram page, the ‘Cow n Chicken’ actor decided to visit his own mother and begged for forgiveness.

Funny Face carries two boys who were involved in Kasoa accident after visiting their family in the Central Region | credit: Kofi TV

She thanked Funny Face for the visit and urged him to accept Jesus Christ back into his life.

The actor also visited the ‘Okada’ motor rider who allegedly crossed him on the night of the accident.

They exchanged pleasantries and settled their differences amicably.

Okada rider who allegedly crossed Funny Face poses with the comedian after the incident | credit Kofi TV

Watch the video below:

