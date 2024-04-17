Comedian, Funny Face has visited victims of his recent accident at Kasoa in the Central region.
Ina video on social media, the actor was seen at the hospital with one of the victims.
From there, he went to visit the mother and her two children, who were equally victims of the accident that happened at Kakraba Junction in Kasoa.
In the latest video on his Instagram page, the ‘Cow n Chicken’ actor decided to visit his own mother and begged for forgiveness.
She thanked Funny Face for the visit and urged him to accept Jesus Christ back into his life.
The actor also visited the ‘Okada’ motor rider who allegedly crossed him on the night of the accident.
They exchanged pleasantries and settled their differences amicably.
Watch the video below:
MORE: