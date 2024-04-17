Heavy rains on Tuesday did not deter the 2023 batch of the Rotational Nurses and Midwifery Association who took to the streets of Accra to protest over their allowances.

The protesters clad in their various uniforms wielded placards with various inscriptions to express their frustration over their dire situation.

Together with some unemployed nurses, the Association said government owes them nine-month allowances but all attempts to get the monies have proven futile.

Some of the writings read; 2024 we go show Bawumia, we have been in the house for three years and counting, nurses deserve better, Give us employment among others.

