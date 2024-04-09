A group of unemployed graduate nurses and midwives in Kumasi on Monday took to the streets to protest against their dire situation.

The group bemoaned the government’s delay in granting financial clearance for their permanent job placements.

The protesters were made up of graduates from the 2020, 2021, and 2022 batches from various public universities and Nursing Training Colleges.

The President, Haruna Ibrahim, said all assurances on their clearance are yet to see the light of day.

However, Mr. Ibrahim said they suspect some people have received financial clearance and postings in exchange for bribes.

He threatened they will picket the ministries of Health and Finance if their concerns are not addressed immediately.

“The feedback we always get is very soon. When we had the first demonstration in Tamale, we were told that the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance were meeting to discuss our clearance. The next day, we saw a release from the Ministry of Health addressing what we described as ghost officials at the Ministry of Health.

“At MoH and MoF, we think that there are people who are giving financial clearance and postings to some of our colleagues who can afford between 5000 and 10000. Immediately they pay, they get posted,” he told Accra-based Citi News.

