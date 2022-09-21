The Northern Chapter of the 2019 batch of the Nursing Assistant Clinical and Preventive Services has hit the streets of Tamale to demonstrate against the government.

Clad in red apparel as well as their uniforms, the aggrieved nurses say they have been at home for the past three years and nothing shows that they will be posted anytime soon.

The group told Adom News their lives are gradually becoming miserable as others are dying out of frustration.

The Northern Zone Vice President, Mengmi Francis, said about 10, 727 trained Nursing Assistant Clinical and Preventive who assessed the Ministry of Health’s recruitment portal about 10 months ago have still not been posted.

Their action is, therefore, to drum home their concerns and expects the government to treat them with urgency.

They wielded placards some of which read; You have children like us, post us now, Mr President and his ministers are not fair to NAC and NAPs, our skills are fading.

The Northern Regional Coordinator, Alhaji Alhassan Issahaku, who received their petition assured them to forward it to rightful offices for a possible solution.

Video attached above: