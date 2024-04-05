Week 6 of Adom TV’s Nsoromma Season 6 witnessed young music stars taking centre stage to deliver captivating performances of popular Ghanaian gospel musicians.

Ghana Besiaba set the tone for the evening with a stirring performance of ”Hosanna” by Koda, captivating the audience with her powerful vocals and emotional delivery.

Following suit, Obofour took the stage with ‘Most High’ by Lenny Akpade, showcasing his versatility and musical prowess with a soul-stirring rendition.

Singer Beautiful brought the house down with her rendition of ‘MO’ by Piesie Esther, infusing the song with her unique style and charisma.

Pros continued to impress with his performance of ‘THE GLORY’ by Obaapa Christy, earning praise for his impeccable delivery and heartfelt performance.

Tilly Funky then took the stage with ‘MO NE YO’ by Diana Hamilton, delivering a soulful performance that resonated with the crowd.

Olivia Blessings took the audience on a spiritual journey with her rendition of ‘Mo Nko Moakyi’ by Joyce Blessing, delivering a soulful performance that resonated deeply with viewers.

Lee kept the momentum going with ‘UNDER YOUR CANOPY’ by Frank Edwards, showcasing her vocal prowess and stage presence with a captivating performance.

1 Don injected energy and enthusiasm into the proceedings with his rendition of ‘DOUBLE DOUBLE’ by Attah Boafo, leaving the audience energized and uplifted.

Ohemaa Perez closed the show on a high note with “Victory” by Eben, delivering a powerful and inspiring performance that left a lasting impact.

However, amidst the stellar performances, the night also saw the eviction of Tilly Funky and Pros from the competition, reminding viewers of the fierce competition and the stakes involved in the journey to musical stardom.

As the competition heats up, viewers can expect even more unforgettable performances and thrilling moments in the weeks to come.

