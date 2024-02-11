Samuel Angelo Acquah, a talented 12-year-old, stole the show on Nsoromma Season 6 with his rendition of the classic highlife song “Twe San” by Ali Baba Foster.

His performance not only captivated the audience but also touched the hearts of many, with some patrons even expressing their admiration by giving him money on stage.

As Nsoromma Season 6 continues, viewers can anticipate more captivating performances from talented contestants like Samuel Angelo Acquah.

With only 12 spots available for advancement from Group B’s lineup of 15 ambitious young talents, the competition remains intense.

Tune in every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next show on Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.