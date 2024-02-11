Hamdela G. Zakari kicked off Nsoromma Season 6 in style with her lively rendition of “My Bestie” by Abokyi.

The talented contestant, part of the dynamic Group B, showcased her musical prowess and left a lasting impression on both the audience and the judges.

Hamdela’s performance garnered praise from judges Akosua Agyapong and MOG, who lauded her for her captivating delivery and stage presence.

Her energetic rendition set the tone for the show, demonstrating her commitment to delivering a memorable performance.

Hamdela G. Zakari Hamdela G. Zakari Hamdela G. Zakari

As Nsoromma Season 6 unfolds, viewers can anticipate more thrilling performances and fierce competition as the contestants compete for a coveted spot in the next round. With only 12 contestants set to be chosen out of the 30 talented individuals, the competition is heating up.

Stay tuned every Sunday at 3:00 pm to watch the next chapter of Nsoromma Season 6 and discover which young talents will secure their place in the next stage of the competition.

MORE: