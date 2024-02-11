A commercial bus driver has set ablaze an official of the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA).

The incident happened while the officer was taking the driver to EDSTMA office for allegedly committing a traffic offence.

It was gathered that the driver beat the traffic light and when he was stopped by traffic personnel, he resisted arrest.

The personnel was said to have thereafter been directed to take the vehicle to the office of EDSTMA.

In the process, the driver stripped himself naked, took a keg of petrol from his vehicle, poured it on the officer and set him ablaze.

Confirming the incident in a statement posted on its official Facebook page, the agency said that the injured officer is receiving medical treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“The Management of Edo State Traffic Control and Management Agency, ( EDSTMA) hereby to announce to the general public that a motorist driving a commercial bus with the registration number *FFE145XA* committed a traffic offence at Adesuwa Junction, Sapele Road, Benin City on Friday, 9th February, 2023,” the statement read.

“On apprehension, the bus driver angrily brought out fuel and set one of the officers ablaze. Currently, the officer is in an undisclosed hospital receiving treatment” the statement added.

The bus driver is on the run as police pleads for any useful information that can lead to his arrest.