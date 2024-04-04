The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a police officer, believed to have been involved in a shooting that resulted in the loss of life.

The incident occurred on April 4, 2024 at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region.

“The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a Police Officer for an alleged fatal shooting incident that occurred today 4th April 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region,” the Ghana Police Service shared in a statement on social media.

In response to the incident, the Inspector-General of Police has spoken with the wife and family of the deceased to express condolences and support during this difficult time.

A high-powered police delegation has also been dispatched to engage with the affected family and community.

Authorities have however assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

See post below:

POLICE OFFICER DETAINED FOR ALLEGED SHOOTING INCIDENT



The Ashanti South Regional Police Command has detained a Police Officer for an alleged fatal shooting incident which occurred today 4th April 2024, at Manso Adubia in the Ashanti Region. pic.twitter.com/sa512TWQew — Ghana Police Service (@GhPoliceService) April 4, 2024

READ ALSO: