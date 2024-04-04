State-owned Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) is set to be listed on the Ghana Stock Exchange.

The Group is responsible for publications such as the Daily Graphic, the Weekend Mirror, Junior Graphic, and the Graphic Sports newspapers.

This is part of government’s efforts to recapitalise the company to make it more viable.

This was contained in a statement signed by then Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah to the Board Chair of Graphic Communications Group Limited.

It said after a meeting held in Parliament on December 14, 2023, the Board of GCGL agreed with the Ministry of Information that, “the option to list on the Ghana Stock Exchange is the best route for recapitalisation of GCGL”

Read the statement below