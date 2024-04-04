Vice President, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia, has pledged to support local pharmaceutical manufacturers to transform Ghana into a pharmaceutical hub.

He made this commitment during an engagement with members of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana and its allied organizations as part of his “Bold Solutions For the Future Engagements” with key industry players.

The purpose of this engagement is to gather insights and concerns from the society to incorporate into his manifesto.

Despite his background as an economist, Dr. Bawumia expressed a strong passion for issues within the health sector.

He said it is important for local manufacturers to receive holistic support to enhance their capacity to produce more pharmaceutical products.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that, making Ghana a pharmaceutical hub requires concerted efforts and collaboration between the government and industry stakeholders.

For his part, President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana, Dr. Samuel Kow Donkor, urged Dr. Bawumia to advocate for the recruitment of more pharmacists due to the shortage of qualified professionals in the country.

He also highlighted other challenges facing the pharmaceutical industry during the engagement.