President Nana Akufo-Addo has announced a reshuffle in the regional composition of his government, which is set to take effect today, April 4, 2024.

This was conveyed in a statement signed and issued by the Director of Communication at the Office of the President, Eugene Arhin, on Thursday, April 4.

The statement indicated that President Akufo-Addo has reassigned the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, to assume the role of the Upper West Regional Minister.

Conversely, the current Upper West Regional Minister, Hafiz Bin Salih, will now serve as the new Upper East Regional Minister.

The statement said that these changes are part of the ongoing efforts of the Akufo-Addo-led administration to ensure effective governance across the country.

Additionally, President Akufo-Addo has tasked the ministers to work tirelessly to promote the welfare and development of the people of the Upper West and Upper East regions.

Find the full statement below.