In the midst of the recent controversy surrounding leaked videos purportedly involving a media personality, Ghanaian actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has taken to her platform to share a profound statement.

Poloo posted the message on her Instagram platform, encouraging her followers to be content with themselves and not be intimidated by the lavish lifestyle by some personalities.

She reminded her followers that appearances can be deceptive, reiterating the famous quote, all that glitters is not gold”.

The socialite added that, the situation is ironical since the same people who look down on others usually suffer public embarrassment for their shady secrets.

In a world where individuals tend to look up to others, Poloo words serve as a reminder to look beyond the facade displayed on social media, and select mentors who are inspiring.

She added that, some individuals might even be far better than their supposed mentors.