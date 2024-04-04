Ghana’s standing in the latest FIFA Rankings has taken a hit after their recent performances during the March international break.

The Black Stars faced the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Cranes of Uganda. Otto Addo’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat against the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) runners-up before drawing 2-2 with the Cranes.

Previously positioned at 67th globally, Ghana has now slipped to 68th following these two encounters. The United Arab Emirates has surpassed Ghana in the rankings.

Despite a seven-game winless streak, Ghana maintains its standing as the 14th team in Africa, as per the previous release of the CAF rankings.

The top 15 African teams remain consistent, with Morocco, Senegal, and Nigeria leading the pack.

The Black Stars will aim to improve their rankings when they face Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.