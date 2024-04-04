Rising Ghanaian musician, OlivetheBoy has got jaws dropping with the revelation that his father is a Presbyterian pastor.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, OlivetheBoy revealed he comes from a disciplined family with his mother being a teacher.

Due to their religious background, he said he initially faced resistance from his family when he embarked on his musical journey.

There were expectations for him to follow in his father’s footsteps and pursue a career in the pulpit.

However, he found his passion in music, which initially caused some friction within his family.

“My parents initially did not support me when I started music. When I dropped my first song, I was supposed to be in school by then. My mum called me and asked why I used my class period to record music, she wanted to get me arrested. You know people have the perception students who pursue music after completing school are koborlor,” he explained.

As his music made airwaves, he said his dad started developing fondness for his music, with his favorite being his breakthrough song, ‘Goodsin’.

On the other hand, OlivetheBoy’s mother also softened as she witnessed her son’s dedication and talent in the industry.

She even attended one of his concerts and enthusiastically joined him on stage.

Currently, OlivetheBoy said his parents are supportive, but have given him restrictions on lifestyles to pursue and things that are out of bounds.

