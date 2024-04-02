Renowned singer, Mzbel has recounted a harrowing experience she endured in the hands of some armed robbers who invaded her home.

In an interview, she said the robbers woke her up with a forceful blow to her back, causing her to jump out of the bed in panic.

Upon opening her eyes, she was confronted by a number of masked intruders who had concealed their faces with bandana and handkerchief.

She revealed the assailant held her at gunpoint while demanding all her valuables and cash.

In a state of panic, Mzbel complied and showed them her belongings in a bid to protect her son and other guests she was accommodating.

“They ordered me to give them all my items and my money and I panicked and told them where it was. They collected all my money and I also showed them where a few things were hidden. Afterwards, he ordered me to lie down and he raped me in my bedroom. Another robber also dragged me to the kitchen where he also raped me,” she narrated.

Mzbel revealed she immediately rushed to the hospital where she was treated and offered counselling.

While the perpetrators were eventually apprehended, jailed and later died in prison, she said that brought a sense of closure.

“They were arrested and few years later I heard they died in prison or so. I didn’t have to do anything evil or curse them cos I knew nature will pay them back” Mzbel added.

