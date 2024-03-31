Rapper, Amerado took the stage by storm, igniting the crowd with his hit song “Abronoma.”

The audience enthusiastically joined in, singing along word for word as if they had been given the tracklist in advance.

It was a moment of pure excitement and energy during the Adom Kwahu Easter Mega Bash show at Adom Park.

Not content with just one hit, Amerado continued to dazzle the crowd with a stellar performance of his other popular songs, including collaborations with King Paluta and Fameye.

Songs like “Kwaku Ananse” added to the electrifying atmosphere, leaving the audience entertained and satisfied.

Below are some photos from the event

