Ghanaian rapper, Amerado has captured the admiration of fans and followers after showcasing his impressive culinary skills in the kitchen.

In a recent video shared on social media, Amerado demonstrated his cooking prowess by preparing delicious rice balls accompanied by savory groundnut soup.

The video, which quickly gained traction online, garnered praise from fans who were impressed not only by Amerado’s musical talent but also by his culinary skills.

From the meticulous preparation of the ingredients to the skillful execution of each step, fans were left bewildered with his skills.

He jokingly revealed his name ought to be included in the Guinness World Records’ cooking category.

Check video below: