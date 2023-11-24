Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ seems to have won the hearts of people from different age groups and social statuses.

Latest to give the rapper plaudits for the inspirational piece is Ben Dotsei Malor, a former Deputy Editor at the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) and the current Chief Editor for UN News.

Ben shared one of the promotional videos for the remix of the song and described the message as “uplifting.”

“SOMETHING DETERMINED ABOUT THIS – I THINK HE’S ABOUT RESILIENCE: Just stumbled upon this lovely and uplifting music #KwakuAnanseRemix by Amerado Burner. Not understanding all the Twi lyrics, but hearing, “LIFE IS A LONELY JOURNEY” and “I’M A SOLDIER” and I fear not. I fall and rise again 😉 Feels like A HUSTLER’S ANTHEM.

After Amerado commented on the post to show his appreciation for the endorsement, Ben, also a former Communications Director and Presidential Spokesperson in Ghana, indicated he had put the song on repeat from his residence in South Sudan.

“Amerado Burner Awesome, bro. Greetings from South Sudan. Repeating your song for the umpteenth time. God bless your hustle. God bless you more and beyond the shores of Ghana. Well done. More power to you,” he wrote.

Amerado’s ‘Kwaku Ananse’ tells a story of resilience. It conveys a message that resonates with a lot of people. After gaining rave review with the original version when it was released a few months ago, he followed it up with a more enriched version, featuring ‘Notin I Get’ hit maker, Famaye.

A lot of people including pastors are seen on social media performing the song and relating to lyrical content to their personal life stories.