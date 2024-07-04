Two months after rapper Amerado sent Medikal subliminal shots, he has replied in a new song titled ‘7 tams’.

He did not waste any time in dropping his retaliatory diss; just few minutes into the intro, he sent a jab to Amerado.

Using vulgar language, he boasts about his resilience, stating that even if he falls ten times, he will rise back eleven times.

Medikal reminded Amerado of his seniority in the music industry, referencing his achievement of selling out the O2 Indigo in London, a milestone few Ghanaian artists have reached.

He also dragged Amerado’s lover into their ‘beef’, describing her as an accessible commodity to most men.

He concludes with a stern warning to Amerado, indicating that any further provocation will be met with fire for fire.