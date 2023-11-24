The New Patriotic Party(NPP) has announced further guidelines for the parliamentary primaries in orphan constituencies, set for Saturday, December 2, 2023.

These guidelines according to the party has been put in place to ensure the integrity and fairness of the electoral process.

A statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua said there will be a constituency Parliamentary Elections Committee.

Its members will include; Chairperson of the Constituency Council of Elders as Chair, Constituency Chairperson, Secretary, an elderly woman in the constituency appointed by the Constituency Executive Committee as well as a Research and Elections Officer.

The statement has therefore directed the constituency parliamentary election committees to use the same locations as those employed in the just ended presidential election.

“Constituency Executive Committees are, however, advised to coordinate with their respective Regional Executive Committees should a venue change be deemed necessary. Also, Regional Executive Committees are urged to inform the National Party of any venue changes by Monday, November 27, 2023,” it urged.

Meanwhile, in cases where the Constituency Chairperson is a contestant, the party has said the First Vice Chairman will assume the role on the committee.

Also, if the secretary is a contestant, the deputy will undertake the responsibilities.”

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below for the full guidelines: