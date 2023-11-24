Ningo-Prampram New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary hopeful, John MantseAkwetey has alleged that the incumbent Member of Parliament, Sam George, has never lived in the constituency.

“I pity him. Sam George has never spent one night in the community. Even the delegates know he doesn’t have a house there and does not live there. The facts must be made known, and that’s the truth” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

Highlighting the disconnect between Sam George and the constituency, Mr. Akwetey who is among three hopefuls who have expressed interest in representing the party stressed his own longstanding ties to the area.

“I have lived there for so many years, and the people know me. It’s a big problem for him. He has not been to school there, his father does not live there, and we don’t even know his father in the constituency.”

In his view, it is important to have a representative who truly resides among the people.

“I believe it’s better to vote for me as I am well-known there. I live there, all my family lives there. Sam George doesn’t respect and is not a likeable person” Mr. Akwetey stated.

He said what people are looking out for is a person of integrity.

Addressing the concerns of the youth, Mr. Akwetey outlined his plans to rebrand and reposition the party, with a specific focus on issues relevant to young people.

“I want to bring development to the people. I have done a lot of things by lobbying for jobs for the youth in the constituency. Before the 2024 elections, I will work tirelessly, and they will see improvements with the bad roads in some of the constituencies and so I am expecting 85 percent from delegates” he stated.

Mr. Akwetey is among three hopefuls vying to lead Ningo-Prampram NPP for the 2024 general election.

The other two aspirants are Patricia Narko Kumodji-Nartey, a consultant and paralegal, and Michael Tetteh Eku, the NPP constituency chairman, who doubles as the Ningo-Prampram District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO).