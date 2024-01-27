The New Patriotic Party (NPP) will today, January 27, 2024, elect parliamentary candidates in constituencies with sitting Members of Parliament (MPs).

326 aspirants have been cleared to contest the election.

It is the final leg of the party’s internal exercise ahead of the December 7 election.

The primaries are expected to take place in about 100 constituencies with six put on hold due to court injunctions and other unresolved issues.

Out of the total number of 373 aspirants, who filed to contest the primaries, after vetting, about 30 are going unopposed with 17 disqualified while others stepped down.

The party has announced that the Ghana Police Service will assume full responsibility for security arrangements during the polls.

The General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua has cautioned that no private security personnel or macho men would be permitted at the election grounds.

Anyone who violates this directive would face consequences from the police.

