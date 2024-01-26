The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has cautioned its delegates to strictly adhere to all laid down protocols for Saturday’s parliamentary primaries.

The party has said the rules frown on delegates showing their ballot after casting their votes, hence anybody who will defy that will be arrested.

In an interview on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua stressed the vote will not be counted.

“Anyone who shows his or her ballot will be arrested. His or her vote will not be accepted. It is against our party’s electoral rules.

“A vote is supposed to be secret. No one will also be allowed to take a photo of his vote. Nobody will be allowed to enter the poll booth with their phones,” he advised.

In addition, he said no delegate will be allowed to stay at the centre after casting their vote, stating the Police is in charge of security and will ensure strict compliance.

“There will be no private security or macho men. No aspirant has the power to bring any private security personnel to the election grounds,” he added.

Mr Kodua expressed confidence the party leadership has been fair to all aspirants in its quest to ensure a transparent and smooth process.

