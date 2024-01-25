The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has received approval to hold its parliamentary primaries in the Nhyiaeso Constituency of the Ashanti region.

The National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B confirmed this on Adom FM Burning Issues.

The party on January 17 announced the temporal suspension of the election set for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

The development was as a result of an interlocutory injunction filed by one of the aspirants, Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) and former MP, Kennedy Kankam.

Mr Kankam’s eligibility was been challenged in accordance with the NPP’s guidelines for the election.

The party on 24 July 2023 directed that all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in constituencies where the party has sitting MPs are not eligible to contest in the primaries.

But Mr Kankam contends that Asokore Mampong does not fall within the Nhyiaeso constituency, hence can contest the primaries.

However, Nana B says all issues have been resolved with Mr Kankam given permission to contest the election.

The MCE will be contesting with two other aspirants including the incumbent MP, Stephen Amoah and George Odoom.

