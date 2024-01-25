Congratulatory messages are in order for a contestant of the 2019 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), Anjali Rathod following her graduation from the University of Ghana (Legon).

Anjali, an old student of Tamale Senior High School (SHS) on Wednesday bagged first class honours in Biomedical Engineering.

News of her academic achievement was announced on the NSMQ Facebook page coupled with photos from the ceremony.

“Congratulations to Anjali Rathod, NSMQ 2019 contestant of Tamale SHS on her graduation from the University of Ghana, Legon with First Class Honours in Biomedical Engineering. We wish her the very best.,” the post read.

Netizens who thronged the comment section to congratulate Miss Rathod.

