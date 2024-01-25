Assistant Commissioner of Police, (ACP), Dr Benjamin Kwasi Agordzo has expressed a heartfelt appreciation to God after he was acquitted in the coup plot trial. An Accra High Court on Wednesday acquitted ACP Agordzo and two others; Colonel Gameli and junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar. The Court ruled that, the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt their involvement in the alleged coup plot. Addressing the media after the court ruling, the joyous policeman said he expected such an outcome since the case began. Singing popular gospel music, Jehovah is your name, the police officer emphasised that “Our God doesn’t fail.” “I have always been free within my heart. I have always been free because I knew how it was going to end. From the beginning, I knew how it was going to end today. “I didn’t know when it was going to end, but I knew how it was going to end. It is like watching a movie replay with somebody,” he stated. The charges, dating back to April 24, 2021, involved Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the late Chief Executive Officer of Citadel Hospital, ACP Dr. Agordzo, and eight others. They faced various charges, including conspiracy to high treason, abetment to high treason, and high treason. However, the remaining six have been jailed for conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason. The six including three soldiers are; Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith), and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces), was found guilty of conspiracy to commit high treason.