Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Benjamin Agordzo (Rtd) has revealed that, heads of security of previous governments are removed because they are not trusted by incumbent government.

According to him, some officials quit because their services will not be needed by the newly elected President.

This status quo of canceling the appointment of security officers at the presidency, ACP Agordzo warned has dire consequences.

“I admit that there are dangers, of course, there are dangers associated with this. But when you look at it critically, it is difficult for somebody who has been appointed by a previous government to work with another government, especially in this current dispensation

“I have seen and known at the police headquarters where previous IGP [Inspector General of Police] who has gone to newly elected President and told him that he wants to go, at least I know two,” ACP Agordzo revealed in an interview on TV3.

“Because once there is a new president and you were appointed by the previous president, you cannot be trusted and because you cannot be trusted there is no way you can work effectively in the new government,” he added.

Given this context, ACP Agordzo proposed a comprehensive constitutional amendment to address the issue.

“Unless we go for a complete constitutional amendment where we have stated the criteria for appointment, stated criteria for termination and then stated tenure, then we all have confidence in that system where everybody knows that this person was not selected based on political affiliation” he said.