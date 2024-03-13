The Ministry of Health has responded to the warning issued by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to 91 hospitals, urging them to settle their outstanding bills within 72 hours or face disconnection.

The Public Relations Officer for the Ministry, Isaac Baah Offei said the Ministry is diligently working to ensure that appropriate actions are taken.

According to him, they are fully aware of the situation and are actively seeking to resolve it by the end of the day

“The Ministry of Health is fully aware of the situation and is actively seeking to resolve it” he said in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Plans, he noted are underway to meet with the heads of these hospitals to explore possible solutions, including reconciliation processes.

“Efforts to settle the debts were initiated last year, and meetings are being held with all affected hospitals” he added.

Mr. Offei acknowledged that, some payments have been made, but said the outstanding debts must be settled.

He therefore assured that, the Chief Director is earnestly addressing the issue to prevent any disconnections and appealed for assistance in resolving the debts.

Meanwhile, A total of 91 health facilities across the country owe a combined outstanding amount of GH¢261 million to the ECG.

They include: Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the 37 Military Hospital, and Ridge Hospital in the Greater Accra region, Komfo Anokye and Manhyia Government Hospitals in the Ashanti region, Ho Teaching Hospital in the Volta region, and Kyebi Government Hospital in the Eastern region are among those facing potential disconnection.

This action is part of ECG’s broader strategy to recover customer debts and strengthen its operational capacity.

