Martin Kpebu, the lawyer for Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Dr. Benjamin Agordzo, has threatened to sue the state for malicious prosecution.

This follows an Accra High Court’s ruling in the alleged coup plot trial involving ACP Agordzo and eight others.

The court on Wednesday, January 24, convicted six of the accused persons on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason.

ACP Agordzo and two others; Colonel Gameli and junior military officer, Corporal Seidu Abubakar were however acquitted.

The court ruled that, the prosecution could not prove beyond reasonable doubt their involvement in the alleged coup plot.

But Mr Kpebu has said his client’s prosecution was an assault on free speech, hence the decision to take an action to demand compensation.

“One of the things is to sue the government for malicious prosecution. So we will look at it,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Citi FM as he announced their next line of action.

Meanwhile, the six including three soldiers – Donya Kafui, aka Ezor (a blacksmith), and Bright Alan Debrah Ofosu (a fleet manager), were found guilty of conspiracy to commit treason and treason, while Johannes Zikpi (a civilian employee of the Ghana Armed Forces) have been sentenced to death by hanging.

