Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, the presiding judge, who sentenced three individuals to death for their involvement in a conspiracy to overthrow the government, made a very telling comment in her ruling.

The court, after finding the accused guilty of treason, conspiracy, and possession of explosives and firearms, handed down a severe penalty.

Justice Afia Serwaa Asare-Botwe, while delivering the court’s verdict, stated, “This court, having found you guilty of conspiracy to commit the crime of high treason and treason as your respective cases may be and as contained in the judgment we just delivered. The sentence from the court is that you will be taken to a court designated by the republic and that you’d be hanged by the neck until you’re dead.

“And that your body will be afterward buried in such a place as the president may order. May God have mercy on your souls.”

The individuals facing the death penalty are Dr. Mac Palm (A1 – now deceased), Donya Kafui alias Ezor (A2), Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu alias Bright Alan Yeboah (A3), Yohannes Zikpi (A4), Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine (A6), Cpl Seidu Abubakar (A7), Lance Corporal Ali Solomon (A8), and Cpl Sylvester Akanpewon (A9), who were charged with conspiracy to commit high treason.

Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli (A5) and ACP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo (A10) were charged with abutment.

However, they were found not guilty by the court.

