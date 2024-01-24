Legal practitioner, Maurice Ampaw has expressed his willingness to appear before the Kumasi Traditional Council for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Mr. Ampaw said he has nowhere to run to as Ashanti is his home.

“I am not running away. We are going to talk law, and no one is above the law. I will honor the invitation on Monday. Otumfuo supports the truth, and I am going to lay bare the facts. I will go there, and if I have to apologise, I will do so. No amount of insults from Ghanaians will make me speak anything but the truth” he stated.

Lawyer Ampaw has been summoned together with New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

The ruling party’s leadership has been given a one-week ultimatum to produce Wontumi before the Kumasi Traditional Council at the Manhyia Palace by Monday January 29.

Lawyer Ampaw is also expected to be present at the Palace to justify his supposed attacks on some chiefs in the region.

He has served notice to honour the invitation out of respect for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

“I have a personal relationship with Otumfuo and will go there when he comes” he said.

The legal practitioner is certain there is an agenda against him for speaking the truth.

“I don’t even have any malice in what I said. In terms of harshness, I am sorry about that. The chiefs should forgive me” Mr. Ampaw begged.

