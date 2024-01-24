The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has denied accusations of insulting the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and the Asante kingdom during the vetting of NPP parliamentary aspirants in the region.

He is alleged to have said even as a party chairman, he is more powerful than the Asante King.

Chairman Wontumi’s ‘insulting comment’ is said to have angered the chief of Kokoso and Otumfuo’s Obremponhene, Nana Kwaku Duahand the NPP Constituency Chairman Ofori Atta popularly known as Tom-Tom.

These two men officially lodged a complaint to the Kumasi Traditional Council for Wontumi to be summoned.

However, Chairman Wontumi dismissed the allegations noting that, it is a grand scheme by his enemies to cause trouble for him.

He stated unequivocally that, he can never disrespect the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom.

“I have a lot of respect for the Asantehene and the Asante Kingdom and will never do anything to run this kingdom down, never. All these allegations are not true; they are pure lies. I cannot do that” he bemoaned in an interview on Wontumi radio.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi is expected to appear before Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday January 29, 2024.

Read more:

Apologise to Otumfuo – Obiri Boahen begs Wontumi

Wontumi-Asantehene brouhaha: Retract and apologise – Manhyia South NPP chairman to Nana B