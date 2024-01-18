The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman in the Manhyia South Constituency, Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori Atta, has issued a warning to the National Organiser of the party, Henry Nana Boakye to retract and apologise for what he describes as the latter’s blatant lies.

Nana Boakye, popularly known as Nana B had earlier denied that the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, had acted in a manner that was disrespectful to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the party’s recently held Ashanti Regional Parliamentary Vetting.

This was after it was alleged that Chairman Wontumi had cast aspersions on the Asantehene at the said event.

Refuting the allegation, Nana B stated that, what ensued was a misunderstanding between the Regional Chairman and the Manhyia South Constituency Organizer.

“However, I in my capacity as the Chairman of the committee did not witness any such conduct by the Regional Chairman that sought to disparage or lower the authority of our revered and highly respected King during the conduct of our work as a Committee,” he explained.

But the Manhyia South Chairman who was also at the event said Nana B’s narration of what had happened is false.

According to him, if Nana B does not apologise for telling ‘lies’ he would come out to reveal the facts of what had ensued.

“Having carefully read Nana B’s statement, which is full of blatant lies, I am calling on him to retract and apologize by close of today, Thursday, January 18, 2024, else I will come out with the full facts tomorrow, Friday, January 19, 2024.



“I must add that there were about 40 people in the vetting room and the facts cannot be hidden,” he stated.

