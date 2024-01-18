Residents of Alokpatsa, Kechiebi-Krachi Akura, B-Zongo, Kpanku Daen and 25 adjoining communities in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region are threatening to boycott the December 7 election.

Their decision is in protest of deplorable roads, lack of electricity, potable water and difficulty accessing mobile network.

Blaming successive governments for their inability to alleviate their plight, the residents told Adom News economic activities in the area have come to a halt.

Speaking on behalf of residents who took to the streets to express their frustration, a chief of one of the communities, Nana Alokpasta Gbekii said all political parties in the country had at various times, promised to address the challenges.

However, it was a lip service as their plight gets worse by the day.

Nana Gbekli said they feel deceived by politicians and their constant promises.

The chief bemoaned farmers carry their produce for long distances on foot before they get to the market centres, leaving most of them on the farm to rot.

The situation, he noted has impoverished them, making it difficult for them to cater for their dependents, particularly their children, who are at various levels of education.

Nana Gbekli has therefore called on the government to fix their roads and connect the communities to the national grid or face their wrath in December polls.

Also, the youth leader, Alfred Jagri added that, they feel neglected and betrayed by the politicians who promised to construct their road.

He questioned the essence of voting for any political leader when they would be abandoned with no improvement in their lives at the end of the day.

They have vowed not entertain any politician in the community if their concerns raised are not addressed.

ALSO READ: