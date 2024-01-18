Black Stars striker, Jordan Ayew has insisted they are determined to win against Egypt despite the commitment of the players being questioned.

Ghana will face the record champions later tonight at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan in their second Group B game with kick-off scheduled at 20:00GMT.

The Black Stars lost 1-2 to Cape Verde in their opener and need a win to boost their chances of avoiding a second straight AFCON group-stage exit.

Speaking at the press conference on Wednesday ahead of the game, Jordan Ayew quickly shot down the idea of the players lacking commitment.

According to the 31-year-old, they are not in Ivory Coast for sightseeing but are determined to win their games.

“We didn’t come here to visit Abidjan, we came here to win and responded to a question on the potential of the Black Stars crashing out at the group stage in back-to-back AFCONS with another jab,” the Crystal Palace forward said.

“Are we disqualified yet? Wait after that happens, then you can talk,” he added.

Ghana, who has won the AFCON four times with the last one happening in 1982 are seeking to end the 42-year trophy drought.

