Agbeve Herbal Centre has announced the appointment of Anertey Kwao Abbey as its new Head of Sales and Marketing.

Mr Abbey’s appointment takes effect from 2nd January 2024.

With an extensive background in pharmaceutical sales, FMCG, and medical devices, Mr Abbey is poised to lead Agbeve Herbal Centre’s sales and marketing divisions towards unprecedented growth and innovation.

His expertise encompasses product pipelining, market activation, digital strategies, and a comprehensive understanding of retail and distribution networks.

Mr Abbey’s experience at Kalbe International West-Africa fortified his industry understanding, where he successfully introduced and promoted the OTC range of products to Prospective Distributors, Wholesalers, Retail Pharmacies, and OTC outlets in Ghana.

Commenting on Mr Abbey’s appointment, the Managing Director of Agbeve Herbal Centre, Mr Abdul Wahab Agbeve, stated, “We are privileged to welcome Mr. Anertey Kwao Abbey to our leadership team. His profound industry knowledge and visionary approach align seamlessly with Agbeve’s mission to deliver unparalleled holistic healthcare solutions. Under his guidance, we are confident in propelling our sales and marketing initiatives to new heights.”

Mr Abbey holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a focus on Accounting from Pentecost University College, along with a Post Graduate Diploma in Management Information System from the Ghana Institute of Management and Professional Studies.

His multifaceted background, coupled with his analytical prowess and interpersonal skills, positions him as a cornerstone for Agbeve Herbal Centre’s future endeavours.