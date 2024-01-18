A 78-year-old, Florence Aning, has presented her heartfelt contribution to the Safe Alternative Housing Project led by Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The touching moment unfolded as Madam Aning, with determination and persistence, sought out the MP for several weeks until she finally located him.

In a testament to her unwavering commitment, she personally drove to the MP to deliver her ‘widow’s mite’ of GH¢5,500 for the completion of the housing project

Mr. Ablakwa, visibly moved by her compassion and tenacity, decided to honor her extraordinary gesture by naming the project’s TV & Meeting Room after her after completion.

The North Tongu MP took to social media to share the encounter and render account to the good people of Ghana.

He asked God to bless Madam Florence Aning with more years in good health and prosperity.