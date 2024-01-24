A former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, appealed to the Ashanti Regional chairman of the party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako also known as Chairman Wontumi, to apologise to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Chairman Wontumi is accused of asserting his dominance in the Ashanti Region and claiming superiority over the Asantehene during the vetting of candidates for the parliamentary elections in Kumasi.

These contentious remarks have triggered series of press conferences in the region, with calls for Chairman Wontumi’s resignation.

Expressing concern, Nana Obiri Boahen said the comment is “unfortunate” and charged the NPP Regional Chairman to render an unqualified apology to the Asante King.

“It is an unfortunate comment but if Wontumi really said that, then he must be made to apologise because it is never the best.” he said on Accra based Angel FM.

While urging caution among NPP members in the Ashanti Region, Nana Obiri Boahen bemoaned the potential negative impact the internal divisions will have on the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2024 elections.

“But NPP has to be careful because the heart of NPP is in the Ashanti Region and this can affect the party” he added.

