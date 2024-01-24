The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, John Mahama has said Ghanaians will continue to suffer as long as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) remains in power.

Slamming the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government, Mahama claimed it lacks ideas and plans to improve the living conditions of ordinary Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post on January 24, the former President urged Ghanaians not to repeat the mistakes of the previous two elections.

He said the NDC is prepared to address the economic challenges facing the country for the benefit of its citizens.

“The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is eager and ready to address Ghana’s economic challenges and provide substantial relief to Ghanaians upon assumption of office in January 2025,” he posted.

