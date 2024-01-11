New Patriotic Party’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, has refuted allegations he made derogatory remarks about Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene.

According to him, these reports are orchestrated by his opponents, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to create public discontent towards him.

In a press statement released on Thursday, January 11, Chairman Wontumi called on Ghanaians and NPP supporters to dismiss the propaganda.

He stressed his deep respect for Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his unwavering commitment to not disrespect or challenge his authority.

“I have never made any statement or gestures, before, during or after the vetting that should warrant such disgraceful and an unfounded reportage, and, I therefore, urge party faithfuls and the good people of Asanteman to respectfully, disregard this and treat it with the contempt it deserves.”

“What was laughable is the fact that the writers and sponsors of this malicious venture, could not even provide any evidence to buttress their points as they hid behind ‘it is alleged’, ‘he is reported to have…, but could not make a definite statement in their reportage,” excerpts of his release stated.

Chairman Wontumi said he will never attempt to disrespect the authority of Asanteman or its people under any circumstances.

“As nature would give it, I come from a home with strong understanding of traditions and customs, respect for traditional authorities, and graciously, I have the privilege to serve my party in a capacity as the Regional Chairman in the Asante Kingdom.”

“With my years of service to the Golden Stool as the regional chairman, I have served with pride and in dignity to the Asantehene, and, there have never been any moment that my actions and inactions have suggested insubordination to the occupant of the golden stool because I serve the NPP and ultimately the Golden Stool,” he added.

Chairman Wontumi’s denial comes in response to publications alleging that he has been summoned to the Manhyia Palace to explain accusations of denigrating the Asantehene.

Medikal reacts after US rapper Lil Wayne posts him on Instagram

NEIP CEO Kofi Ofosu Nkansah arrested

Video of Chef Faila singing Stonebwoy’s song word for word gets fans talking