The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, has reportedly been arrested by the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Nkansah who is contesting the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in Asante Akyem Central was arrested on Wednesday afternoon.

This is in connection with the distribution money to delegates during the Christmas festivities ahead of the primaries set for January 27.

Speaking on Asempa FM Ekosii Sen, a Constituency Secretary, Felix Amakye alleged the incumbent MP, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi reported the case to the Special Prosecutor.

Mr Amakye disclosed that, Mr. Nkansah was taken into custody and subsequently transported to his office in Accra to assist in ongoing investigations.

“We were looking forward to this day because Kofi told us the MP threatened to report him to the OSP. So he honoured an invitation from the OSP at 2:pm and we accompanied him.

“He spent over 3 hours and they moved to the NEIP office where all the workers were asked to leave the offices,” he stated.

Mr Amakye who is a staunch supporter of Mr Nkansah added that, the arrest is a deliberate attempt to frustrate him as Mr Antwi’s primary contender in the primaries.

He claimed Mr Anyimadu also shared monies for some delegates, including constituency executives and cannot fathom why he will report his contender.

According to him, there is apathy in the area and the NPP may lose the seat, a situation he says the MP is aware of.

“Anyimadu knows he cannot win the seat again after 16 years and the only option is to embark on rough tactics like this. We have solidly supported his candidature all these years but there is the need for a new face,” he added.

ALSO READ: