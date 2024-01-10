Nigerian music star, Tiwa Savage has announced that her debut feature film shot in Ghana about two years ago will be released this year.

The singer in a social media post said the film ‘Water and Gari’ will be released through the streaming platform, Prime Video in over 240 countries worldwide.

Tiwa Savage said making the movie is “one of the most adventurous and fulfilling” things she has done.

“Guys, I’m so excited to announce that my first feature film #WaterAndGarri will be released *this year *through @PrimeVideo and shown in over 240 countries and territories worldwide! This has been over two years in the making and I must say this is probably one of the most adventurous, fulfilling things I’ve done,” she posted.

The movie “Water and Gari” was named after her EP in 2021. It was shot in Cape Coast in the Central Region of Ghana and produced by the African production company Unbound, Studios and JM Films.

Tiwa plays the lead role of Aisha, a fashion designer in the US who returns home to confront her guilt.

She is also the executive producer of the film.

