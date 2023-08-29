It has emerged that over 100,000 jobs have been created through the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) since its launch in 2017.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, revealed this on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem.

Mr Nkansah expressed his satisfaction with the various initiatives rolled out so far to promote entrepreneurship in Ghana and under the Akufo-Addo led administration.

He cited the Presidential pitch, presidential business support, empowerment for men and women with disabilities, greenhouse centres at Dawenyah, and Youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme, Hub grant among others, as the policies through which job creation has been possible.

“Since I came last year, 12,000 people have received grants from NEIP and through this, they have been able to establish businesses that have employed other Ghanaians.

“Last year alone, we trained 24,000 youth in Innovative Agriculture Programme and about 10,000 were also given vocational, technical, and entrepreneurial skills in collaboration with YEA,” he explained.

The CEO added that about 50,000 youth from across the country have undergone training as part of the Ghana Jobs and Skills component of the Youstart initiative.

ALSO READ: