Ghanaian musician, Barbara Naa Okailey Nyarko, popularly known as OV, has opened up on how her dream of becoming a wife was cut short.

According to OV, her fiancé broke up with her and called off their wedding on the day they were set to tie the knot.

“I was about to get married, but I was stood up. I was in my wedding gown, my make-up and hair were done, and my family was waiting at my godfather’s house, which was the venue,” she recounted on Accra-based Angel FM.

Despite not disclosing the year, she said the break up was through a text message.

The incident, she said, left her distraught, but she has managed to get over it with time.

“I suddenly received a text from him telling me that he couldn’t marry me anymore and was traveling abroad, but I think he had already left. I was hurt and disappointed, but I’ve moved on since then,” she said.

Asked if there was a possibility she could get back with this ex-lover, OV retorted, “We may get married and do everything alright but I will mafia him.”