Three top policemen indicted in a leaked tape plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare are expected to appear before a parliamentary committee probing the authenticity of the tape.

The Chairman of the Committee, Abuakwa South MP, Samuel Atta-Akyea, disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

“Our next sitting is on Thursday. COP George Alex Mensah will appear, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi will also appear. These are the three individuals who will appear on Thursday,” he announced.

This comes after former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu appeared before the committee on Monday.

Mr Naabu confirmed the authenticity of the tape, stating he hired someone to record it for him after buying the device at the mall.

He among other things, revealed the identities of the policemen as COP George Alex Mensah, Superintendent Asare, and Superintendent Emmanuel Gyebi.

But Mr Akyea has stated that the other individuals on the tape have to be contacted because the content was extensive and could not be resolved by simply authenticating the video and the statements made on it by Mr. Naabu.

