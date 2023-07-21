Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Daniel Bugri Naabu, has finally broken his silence on the leaked tape on an attempt to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare.

Mr Naabu has admitted his presence and voice in the audio.

However, the NPP stalwart now a chief has said he wasn’t the person who recorded the viral tape which has attracted backlash.

To him, he would have been sensible enough not to include his personal phone conversations which he said were captured on the tape.

“I am telling you that those people saying I recorded the audio don’t have sense because some of my telephone calls are in the recording. Do you think that if I’m recording, I will let my personal matter come inside the tape? I am asking you,” he fumed in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM/TV.

A plot to allegedly remove the IGP has created fear and panic in the country.

The recording has a voice said to be that of a Commissioner of Police in a conversation with a senior member of NPP many have alleged to be Mr Naabu.

The people who were involved were discussing the current IGP and how he will sabotage the NPP in the 2024 election should he remain in office.

The actions have been widely condemned amidst a move by parliament to launch a bi-partisan probe into the tape.

But Mr Naabu insists he did not record the tape neither does he know who did.

He maintained he is not the appointing authority and therefore has no business to discuss the removal of the IGP.

“I don’t know anything about any recording if I know I don’t want to talk about it now. At the appropriate time we will talk about all this rubbish they are talking about,” he stated when asked if he had personally recorded the tape.

“We don’t have any recording here. My phone can record, why should I go and get a tape to record? My phones, all these are iPhones; although I don’t know how to use them but they can record. I believe they can record,” he stated.

Meanwhile, he said his aide and receptionist have been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau and suspects it has to do with the leaked tape although he has no formal communication about the arrest.

