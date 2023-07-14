The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party, Nana Yaa Jantuah, has said she believes the leaked tape on an attempt to remove the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, is a mere distraction.

She said the tape has become the word in everyone’s mouth and has shifted the focus from governance issues that are important to Ghanaians.

“IGP’s leaked tape a distraction. Like-minded people went to have a conversation so if there was a traitor, wouldn’t they have known? This tape has now taken away the bread and butter issues,” she said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.

A plot to allegedly remove the IGP has created fear and panic in the country. The recording allegedly has a voice said to be that of a Commissioner of police in a conversation with a senior member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

They are said to be discussing the current IGP and how he will sabotage NPP in the 2024 election should he remain in office.

The actions have been widely condemned amidst plans by parliament to launch a bi-partisan probe into the tape.

But to Nana Yaa, this tape raises issues of national security and must not be left in the hands of politicians.

According to her, a parliamentary probe will not solve the issue and is therefore not the way to go.

“Who recorded the audio and who leaked it? They should take it to BNI. They have forensic experts who can analyse and find out the people. If parliament should investigate, what will they do, who will be in charge of the forensic side? she quizzed.

She added the content of the tape was a fruitless lamentation.

