Chelsea have taken another step to trimming their bloated squad after midfielder Christian Pulisic sealed a move to AC Milan.

Pulisic has penned a four-year deal, with the option to extend to 2028, with the Rossoneri and will link up with Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who completed his move to the San Siro earlier this month.

The United States international will wear the No. 11 shirt for Milan.

He follows the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Kalidou Koulibaly and Cesar Azpilicueta out of Stamford Bridge, as Mauricio Pochettino looks to make wholesale changes to his squad.

Several players have made the move from Chelsea to Milan, including Olivier Giroud, Fikayo Tomori and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

The deal for Pulisic is believed to be worth up to €22 million (£18.8m), and included an initial €20m plus €2m in add-ons.

He arrived at Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019 in a £58million ($63.6million) deal, and subsequently returned to the Bundesliga side on loan for the remainder of that campaign.

He secured three major trophies during his time at the club, including the Champions League in 2021.

Pulisic leaves Stamford Bridge after making 145 appearances for Chelsea, scoring 26 goals and registering 17 assists.

Last season was a frustrating one for the American after struggling to gain a consistent run of game time in a dismal season for Chelsea.

He made 30 appearances across all competitions last season, but only managed 10 starts and scored just once.

Lyon also expressed an interest in Pulisic and submitted a larger €25million bid according to the Athletic, but the player had his heart set on a move to Italy.

The same publication reports that Pulisic does not count as a non-EU signing for Milan, with the 24-year-old holding a Croatian passport. One of those two spots was taken by Loftus-Cheek.

He will be hoping for a renaissance in his club career after continuing to impress on the international scene with the USA.

Pulisic was an ever-present figure in their World Cup campaign in Qatar last year, starting all four of their matches and ended the tournament with one goal and two assists.

The 24-year-old also won the Player of the Tournament award, as the USA beat Canada to win the CONCACAF Nations League finals.